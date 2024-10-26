Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 180.0% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.7% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $359.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.29.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

