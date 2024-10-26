Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 2,397 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Melius initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.83. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.17 billion, a PE ratio of 125.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

