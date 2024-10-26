Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 205 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Moller Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $120.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $126.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

