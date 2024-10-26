Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.250-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bancorp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.350-4.350 EPS.

Shares of Bancorp stock traded down $7.95 on Friday, hitting $47.01. 2,453,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,271. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.34 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 31.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

