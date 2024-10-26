Bank of America Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $96.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.83.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,987,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,253,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.