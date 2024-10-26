Barclays Raises 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $165.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MMM. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

MMM opened at $124.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.88. 3M has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $141.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

