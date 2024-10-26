Barclays Trims Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price to $1,080.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $1,220.00 to $1,080.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,260.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,101.00.

REGN stock opened at $933.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,093.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,039.90. The company has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $769.19 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 66,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,396,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,573,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

