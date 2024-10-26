BayBridge Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,020 StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNEX. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 9,133.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 6,755.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $303,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,839,839.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Price Performance

SNEX stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

