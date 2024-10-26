BayBridge Capital Group LLC Buys New Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BG. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bunge Global by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,614,000 after purchasing an additional 883,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,282,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,664,000 after buying an additional 121,080 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,113,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,629,000 after buying an additional 203,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,245 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 12,617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,557,000 after acquiring an additional 878,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

NYSE BG opened at $89.78 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average of $102.36.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

