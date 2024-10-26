BayBridge Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 24.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 905,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after acquiring an additional 315,164 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 71,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.25 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $608.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.33 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GNTX

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.