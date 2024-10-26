BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

BayFirst Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ BAFN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. BayFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.43.

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.01%.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

