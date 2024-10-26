BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3,355.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,852,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798,427 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.20% of BCE worth $64,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in BCE by 3,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 121.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in BCE by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in BCE by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on BCE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

BCE Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,275. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 204.86%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

See Also

