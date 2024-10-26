Beldex Price Hits $0.0761 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $508.33 million and $11.02 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0761 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.36 or 0.03687505 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00037638 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011343 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001817 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,695,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,995,687 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

