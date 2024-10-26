Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

BHE opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $302,017.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,552.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 65.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

