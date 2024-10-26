Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,117 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 9,108.7% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 574,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after buying an additional 568,563 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $49,007,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 413,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,473,000 after acquiring an additional 299,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 115.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,791,000 after acquiring an additional 290,862 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALB traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $93.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,324. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.96.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.30.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

