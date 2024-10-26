Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 1.1% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,564,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,053. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $92.94 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

