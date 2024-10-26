Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Business Bank raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 38,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 9,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 4,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

Shares of SWK traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.98. 933,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,873. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

