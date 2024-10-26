Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 502.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 89.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 140,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after acquiring an additional 66,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,045,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.17 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.98.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.