Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of EXPD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.84. 601,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,679. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EXPD
Expeditors International of Washington Profile
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.
