Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Increased to $22.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BILI. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.86. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $31.77.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SIH Partners LLLP raised its stake in Bilibili by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,195,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 709,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Bilibili by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 119,747 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

