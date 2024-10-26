Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.16 Million

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Binance Staked SOL has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance Staked SOL has a total market cap of $263.63 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Staked SOL token can now be bought for about $173.23 or 0.00258197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.61 or 0.00239394 BTC.

About Binance Staked SOL

Binance Staked SOL launched on September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,521,890 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance. The official website for Binance Staked SOL is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.

Binance Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,465,880.41758488. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 167.56385484 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,627,469.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Staked SOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Staked SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

