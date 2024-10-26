Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.66% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

