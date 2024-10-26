BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Trading 2.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 24,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 103,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

BIT Mining Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIT Mining stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of BIT Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

