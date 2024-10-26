Bitcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.52 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $67,029.42 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,325.40 billion and $1.52 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.02 or 0.00522195 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00023996 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00067663 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000145 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,773,337 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
