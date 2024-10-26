Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Reaches $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00051761 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00032504 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010883 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.