BitShares One Day Volume Hits $80,866.90 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. BitShares has a total market cap of $4.55 million and $80,866.90 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000486 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.