BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Holdings Cut by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,611 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.73% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $79,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.67. The stock had a trading volume of 643,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,088. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average is $83.65.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BJ shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Melius Research initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,014,979.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,014,979.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,820 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

