BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,092 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 2.3 %

QSR stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.68. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.97 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

