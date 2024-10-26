BKM Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

BKM Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $25.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

