BKM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

BKM Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average is $57.35. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $59.97.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

