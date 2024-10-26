BKM Wealth Management LLC Has $627,000 Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 106.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at $684,000. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 10.2% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $46.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.14%.

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

