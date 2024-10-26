BKM Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.9% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after buying an additional 338,494 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $495.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $480.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.30. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

