BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Up 186.2% in October

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 186.2% from the September 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

BKT opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $12.67.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.