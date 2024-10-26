BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 889.5% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 396.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at $326,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $36.36. 91,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $39.01.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

