Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of BLFY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.66. 40,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,552. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $229.03 million, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several research firms recently commented on BLFY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Robert Thomas Goldstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $37,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,863.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

