Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2024

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFYGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BLFY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.66. 40,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,552. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $229.03 million, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BLFY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Blue Foundry Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Thomas Goldstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $37,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,863.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.