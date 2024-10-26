BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.00 and last traded at $69.00. 2,035 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.75.

BlueScope Steel Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.60.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

BlueScope Steel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from BlueScope Steel’s previous dividend of $0.77.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.