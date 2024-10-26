BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.00 and last traded at $69.00. 2,035 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.75.
BlueScope Steel Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.60.
BlueScope Steel Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from BlueScope Steel’s previous dividend of $0.77.
BlueScope Steel Company Profile
BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.
