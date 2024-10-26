BNB Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.58 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $585.72 or 0.00871213 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 2% against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion and approximately $1.58 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,931,143 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,931,185.06214616. The last known price of BNB is 579.93444519 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2271 active market(s) with $1,757,193,698.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

