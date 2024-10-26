BNB Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.58 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $585.72 or 0.00871213 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 2% against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion and approximately $1.58 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,931,143 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,931,185.06214616. The last known price of BNB is 579.93444519 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2271 active market(s) with $1,757,193,698.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
