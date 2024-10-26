Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH opened at $181.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $114.69 and a 1 year high of $189.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.