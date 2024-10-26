Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 3,947 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $104,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 56.7% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 15,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.93. 591,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $420.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $397.89 and a 200-day moving average of $385.54.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

