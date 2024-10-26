Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Choice Hotels International makes up about 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.95% of Choice Hotels International worth $122,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 307.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 163.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 129.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $1,019,827.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,623.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $48,709,646.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $1,019,827.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,493. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.49. 257,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average is $123.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $142.54.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $138.00 price target on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

