Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 12,857 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,857 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.06% of IDACORP worth $58,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 18.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 129,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 20,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 90.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 35,217 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth approximately $8,032,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

IDACORP Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:IDA traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $105.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $451.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.56 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.17%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

