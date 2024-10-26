Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70,052 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $88,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 95,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.1% in the third quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.60.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,013. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.81 and a 200 day moving average of $239.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

