Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $69.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 132.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

See Also

