BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital lowered BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BRC by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,459,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,157 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of BRC by 370.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 802,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 632,000 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth about $2,140,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in BRC by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 812,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 351,757 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.
BRCC opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $688.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). BRC had a positive return on equity of 17.53% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRC will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
