Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $76.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brinker International from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $96.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 36.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 279,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after buying an additional 75,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,004,000 after buying an additional 135,580 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Brinker International by 231.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,602,000 after buying an additional 1,106,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Brinker International by 1,686.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 182,172 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

