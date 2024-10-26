Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Brookfield Renewable worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 468.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 111.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 250.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. 722,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,059. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -308.70%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

