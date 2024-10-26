BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.010-2.376 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Desjardins downgraded shares of BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

NASDAQ DOOO traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. 75,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,683. BRP has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.24.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. BRP had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 79.58%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

