Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 1,066.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BCUCY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.03. 3,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

