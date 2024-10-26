Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 1,066.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of BCUCY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.03. 3,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
