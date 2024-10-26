Bull Oak Capital LLC Purchases 4,174 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 26.2% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 49,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $581.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The company has a market cap of $502.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

