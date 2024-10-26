Burford Brothers Inc. Buys Shares of 2,652 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Brinker International by 32,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EAT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

EAT stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $96.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

